Handball: No HLA relegated to West Vienna

As expected, there will be no relegation in the ZTA HLA Master League after West Wien has withdrawn from professional operations. The board of the Austrian Handball Federation (ÖHB) made a corresponding decision on Monday. When it comes to promotion, on the other hand, everything stays the same.

10.04.2023 15.48

Online since today, 3.48 p.m

The handball players of SG Westwien had declared not quite three weeks ago that the club would no longer be represented in the top division for financial reasons in the coming season. This necessitated a revision of the implementation regulations and a decision by the ÖHB board.

Because the procedure when teams no longer participate in a league, although they would be sportingly entitled to do so, was not regulated in the implementation and game regulations of the HLA. This gap has now been closed.

GEPA/Edgar Eisner

The self-chosen departure from West Vienna presented the ÖHB with an unusual situation

The resolution was not only passed without a dissenting vote, but is also valid for Women’s Handball Austria (WHA). There is no change in the promotion rules for both men and women. As before, there is only one climber in the HLA and also in the WHA.

“Clarity for all clubs”

The situation around West Vienna “no one wanted. As a league, we are all the more pleased that there is now clarity for all clubs,” said HLA Managing Director Christoph Edelmüller. The focus could now be on the title decisions, he emphasized. In the cup, West Vienna still has the chance to win a farewell title. The semi-final against Hard will take place on April 21st.

