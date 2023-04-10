Thousands of people across Germany took part in the Easter marches over the holidays. The focus of the rallies was the Ukraine war.

In Dortmund, the Easter March Rhine-Ruhr should come to an end on Monday. There have also been demos over the past few days in Krefeld, Hamm, Gütersloh, Bielefeld, Münster, Iserlohn, Düren, Cologne, Wuppertal and Neuss. For more than 60 years, Easter has been a demonstration against nuclear weapons and for peace.

Peace movement deeply divided

But the peace movement is obviously deeply divided, as the peace researcher Jochen Hippler told him WDR stressed. For some Easter marchers, the issue is not yes or no, but who is responsible for the war.