Home News Easter March 2023: Peace demos in times of war – News
News

Easter March 2023: Peace demos in times of war – News

by admin
Easter March 2023: Peace demos in times of war – News

Thousands of people across Germany took part in the Easter marches over the holidays. The focus of the rallies was the Ukraine war.

In Dortmund, the Easter March Rhine-Ruhr should come to an end on Monday. There have also been demos over the past few days in Krefeld, Hamm, Gütersloh, Bielefeld, Münster, Iserlohn, Düren, Cologne, Wuppertal and Neuss. For more than 60 years, Easter has been a demonstration against nuclear weapons and for peace.

Peace movement deeply divided

But the peace movement is obviously deeply divided, as the peace researcher Jochen Hippler told him WDR stressed. For some Easter marchers, the issue is not yes or no, but who is responsible for the war.

There must be peace in the Ukraine, and now, is one of the demands at the Easter marches in NRW. But in some places it is not the Russian aggressor who is identified as the culprit, but the federal government. Germany must do everything possible to achieve peace in the Ukraine through diplomacy, an Easter marcher tells dem WDR. Western arms deliveries to Ukraine should no longer be allowed.

See also  Coronavirus latest news. OECD report: with Covid young Neet are increasing, 34.6% between 25-29 years

You may also like

Drugs and prohibited weapon found in Mannheim hotel...

Data without pathos: A very cold April in...

Agreement signed to build the first vaccine factory...

China and Japan Hold New Round of High-Level...

Werlte: corpse in covered wagon – no evidence...

Here oligarchs created kings, in Russia the king...

Victims of the armed conflict ask the State...

Apple File System: How macOS mounts encrypted volumes...

Civil Protection records a decrease in water rescues...

Illegal network designated to obtain and remove marijuana...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy