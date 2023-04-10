Southeast Net, April 10th (Correspondent Huang Chimi) In order to commemorate the revolutionary martyrs and carry forward the spirit of patriotism, on the occasion of the Ching Ming Festival, primary and secondary schools in Wuyishan City carried out an educational activity themed on “Ching Ming Festival, Heroes and Martyrs Passing on the Torch to Cultivate New Talents”.

Wearing bright red scarves, the young pioneers from primary and secondary schools came to Lenin Park, the Red Army Tomb in Zhangshantou, the Red Army Tomb in Zhangshantou, the Martyr Li Xiaohua Monument in Lenin Park with infinite reverence for the martyrs. Under the majestic monument to the martyrs, teachers and students mourned silently in front of the monument with reverence for the martyrs, bowed, presented a flower, and paid a team salute to the martyrs, expressing their admiration for the revolutionary martyrs.

Primary and secondary schools also organized students to log in to the platform of “Online Memorial to Heroes” with a sense of awe, watch the touching deeds of revolutionary martyrs, present flowers and bow to revolutionary heroes, learn about martyrs’ feats, read red stories, and leave messages expressing their support for the revolutionary martyrs. The lofty respect and infinite grief of the martyrs are used to express the memory of the martyrs, and to express the spirit of the revolutionary martyrs from generation to generation and to pass on the torch.

Through this activity of offering sacrifices to heroes and martyrs during the Qingming Festival, we will guide young people in the city to cherish the memory of heroes and martyrs, carry forward the spirit of heroes and martyrs, continue the red gene, and express to the martyrs that we will inherit the behest of the martyrs and be a good boy who is positive and loves the motherland. Strengthen young people’s sense of social responsibility and historical mission to the nation and the country, and fasten the “first button” of life.