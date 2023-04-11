Two races won out of three. Positive was the mission to Pontinia of KeyJey Ragusa who, as regards the Under 20s, with the Youth league matches, managed to get the better of the hosts with the result of 45-26, but also against Chiaravalle, with the score of 47-30 while the only defeat of the concentration came at the hands of Carpi who won the contest with the result of 41-27. “The whole group coached by Adam Klimek continues to record – they say from the Ragusa club – a constant growth that gives us hope for the future. It is no coincidence that the first two games were completed at the end of an excellent performance. Carpi was much stronger against which we could do nothing. In any case, the Easter break ended as best we could not hope for the growth of the entire roster. All of this is the symptom that the work, however, continues to pay”. As for Serie A2, however, KeyJey Ragusa will return to the field on Saturday at 18 on the Aretusa Syracuse field in what will be the seventh day of the clock phase. The Ragusan seven hasn’t managed to score any victories yet this season. He will try right on this occasion even if the opponent’s value is not discussed.