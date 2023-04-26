Hangzhou Asian Games Delegation Heads Meeting Held in Hangzhou 2023-04-26 10:14:19.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Xia Liang, Hu Jiali

On the morning of the 25th, the Heads of Delegation Conference for the Hangzhou Asian Games opened in Hangzhou. Olympic committee representatives from 45 Asian countries and regions attended the meeting.

The meeting will last for three days. The Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee will introduce the latest preparation progress to the participating Olympic committees, and release the latest competition policies, procedures and related information. On the first day of the meeting, the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee introduced competition services and registration, anti-doping, competition and training venues, registration certificates, athlete villages and sub-villages, accommodation and catering services, media operations, finance and charge cards, etc. Preparatory progress and related service policies, and carry out work exchanges with the heads of delegations of various Olympic committees to understand the needs of the delegations and make full preparations for their participation.

During the conference, the delegations will also inspect multiple competition venues such as Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center, Huanglong Sports Center, China Hangzhou E-sports Center, as well as non-competition venues such as Asian Games Village and Asian Games Museum to fully understand the facilities and venues of each venue. condition. In addition, the participating delegations will also visit scenic spots such as the West Lake, watch the theatrical performance “Together with Xixi Tonight”, and carry out city collection and cultural experience.

It is reported that the organizing committee organizes the delegation meeting before the competition. It is a common practice in the preparation of large-scale international sports events, and it is also an important communication platform for the host city and participating delegations. In September 2021, the Hangzhou Asian Games delegation meeting was held online. The relevant person in charge of the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee said that the first offline delegation meeting held in Hangzhou will help the organizing committee to further communicate with the delegation face to face, understand the needs of participation, improve the level of competition, and actively show Hangzhou enthusiasm Hospitality, vibrant image of the host city.