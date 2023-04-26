Home » Fluid generation, that’s why (non-binary) young people are more at risk of sexually transmitted infections
Fluid generation, that's why (non-binary) young people are more at risk of sexually transmitted infections

Non-binary youth (those who do not identify strictly with a male or female gender identity) and fluid sexuality (those who do not identify as straight, homo or bi) would have a greater risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections. These are the data released by the Forest Foundation based on the answers of about four thousand eighteen year olds. The research was conducted through a questionnaire submitted in high schools in the Padua area, as part of the “Permanent andrological prevention in schools” project.

