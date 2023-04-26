Home » Negative Tokyo Stock Exchange. Stock markets to attention with First Republic crash
Business

Negative Tokyo Stock Exchange. Stock markets to attention with First Republic crash

by admin
Negative Tokyo Stock Exchange. Stock markets to attention with First Republic crash

In Asia mixed equity markets.

The Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange loses more than 0.70%; the Hong Kong Stock Exchange leaps by 0.98%.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange advanced by 0.14%, Sydney -0.02%, Seoul flat.

The positive sentiment on Wall Street does not fully affect Asian stock markets.

Nasdaq futures jump more than 1% after the release of the quarterly reports of Alphabet and Microsoft.

Operators’ sentiment is cautious after the collapse of First Republic, the title of the US regional bank, equal to around -50%.

The flight of deposits, which hit the lender in the first quarter, has once again sparked fears that First Republic could be the next US bank to crash, after the bankruptcy of SVB.

From the macro front, watch out for inflation in Australia measured by the consumer price index which, in the first quarter of the year, slowed the growth rate to +7% on an annual basis.

Inflation has slowed from a 23-year record (+7.8%), tested in the quarter ended December 2022.

Yesterday on Wall Street closed negative, with the Dow Jones losing about 344 points, or 1%.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6% while the Nasdaq Composite slipped nearly 2%.

See also  The largest IPO meeting of the Beijing Stock Exchange plans to raise 2.38 billion yuan

You may also like

April 25, shocking posters in Naples: Meloni and...

Harvest exploitation: Poor insurance in the field

Silk-Faw goodbye is now official. Prodi’s Emilian motor...

Paperless: Digitization of work processes

Turkey between Erdoğan and the possibility of a...

Financial literacy about the stock market and the...

Enel, Cattaneo’s plan pushes the stock: less debt...

Jinjiang was once again awarded the “China Express...

Majority against easier adjustments to account fees |...

Warning strikes in the ticker: The warning strike...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy