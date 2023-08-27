super work for the firefighters in Milan

Milan Today 27 August 2023

At least 100 interventions for the storm of Saturday. The firefighters of the provincial command of Milan speak on Sunday morning. After the violent storm which hit the Milan area on Saturday afternoon, calls to the fire brigade switchboard in via Messina reached 180. A situation that could become critical with the arrival of almost 8 cm of rain, forecast for Monday (here the details).

The most affected area is the one southwest of Milan, in the municipalities of Rozzano, Pieve Emanuele, Trezzano Sul Naviglio, Buccinasco and Corsica. On the Ticino, in the locality of Chiappana, near Abbiategrasso, the firefighters rescued a group of people who were stranded due to the fall of some trees. “There were no injuries reported,” the provincial command reported.

Flooding, fallen trees and branches and roofs uncovered also in Milan. Firefighters, local police, civil protection, Atm, Mm, Amsa and the Avr municipal green company are also at work on Sunday to restore the situation. In a video posted on Facebook by the municipal operations center, the councilor for safety and civil protection, Marco Granelli, recommended “maximum attention, you must not go to parks and tree-lined areas”.

The bad weather caused “many trees and fallen branches, flooding of the roadway, a partial uncovering of the roof in public housing of the Municipality in via Arsia. There were interruptions to the tram lines and trolleybuses in about ten points, all of which have now been resolved. Some small detours remain of buses. The levels of Seveso and Lambro have also risen, now in the return phase”, said the commissioner.