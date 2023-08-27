The Sara Brut Reservoir is at 100% capacity

The Sara Brut reservoir is at 100.8% of its capacity, which guarantees the supply of water to seven municipalities in the north of Valle del Cauca during the second dry season of 2023.

This was announced by the CVC, who indicated that the Guacas reservoir has been operating normally, bringing drinking water to all homes in Bolívar, Roldanillo, La Unión, Toro, Obando, La Victoria and Zarzal.

The Corporation called on the community to continue making rational use of the water resource and invited the local aqueducts to implement their contingency and emergency plans.

Julián Ramiro Vargas, territorial director of the CVC regional BRUT, said that the Guacas reservoir is in optimal conditions to face the second dry season of the year, which is highly influenced by the arrival of the El Niño phenomenon.

Saving water

To date, the reservoir has around twelve million three hundred thousand cubic meters of water to supply the towns of Bolívar, Roldanillo, La Unión, Toro, Obando, la Victoria and Zarzal.

“It is necessary that we continue advancing actions for the saving and efficient use of water, not only by communities, but also by companies, institutions and, in general, all water users. We must properly manage the service to be able to guarantee it without problems during the dry season, which can be intensified by the imminent arrival of the El Niño phenomenon,” Vargas said.

Contingency plans

For this reason, months ago the Corporation began important work with the mayors’ offices, the Municipal Councils for Disaster Risk Management, the rural aqueducts and unions such as avocado producers, in order to prepare contingency plans for possible shortages. of the water resource.

“Although an educational process must be agreed for the rational use of the resource in the communities, there must also be technical alternatives for its management and distribution,” the official emphasized.

It should be remembered that this dam is intended for the storage of water for human consumption. Contrary to the Calima dam, whose purpose is the generation of energy, in the Guacas reservoir recreational activities that involve contact with the lagoon mirror are prohibited. In addition, it is a highly dangerous place, due to the depth of its waters.

The CVC extends the call to all the communities of Valle del Cauca to continue making rational use of water resources, during this and all times of the year.

The main objective will be to avoid a situation similar to the one that occurred in the previous El Niño phenomenon (2015-2016): on that occasion, the dam reached its most critical state, reducing its storage capacity to 17 percent, with heavy rationing in the region.

