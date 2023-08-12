Hangzhou Asian Games General Headquarters Prepares for Sprint Stage with Full Dedication

Wang Hao Pledges Complete Dedication to Preparations for Hangzhou Asian Games Sprint Stage

Hangzhou, August 12, 2023 – In a plenary meeting held on the morning of August 11, Wang Hao, the governor of the province and commander of the Hangzhou Asian Games General Headquarters, reiterated his commitment to ensure the success of the upcoming sprint stage. Wang emphasized the importance of implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions and fully adhering to the principles of simplicity, safety, and excitement in organizing the competition.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Liu Jie, Wang Chengguo, Hu Wei, Li Yanyi, Yang Qingjiu, Lu Bin, Tang Feifan, and Li Huolin. During the meeting, Yao Gaoyuan, reported on the overall progress of preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games. Additionally, representatives from co-organizing cities provided specific reports on crucial issues and presented their opinions and suggestions.

Wang Hao acknowledged the joint efforts of all organizers in advancing various tasks in an orderly manner since the 100-day countdown to the Games. He emphasized the need to remain vigilant about key time nodes, set high benchmarks, and ensure that all preparatory tasks are implemented flawlessly. Wang called for further optimization and improvement of the program plan, ultimate attention to detail, and constant search for any shortcomings to create a seamless experience.

Furthermore, the governor stressed the importance of enhancing the command operation scheduling mechanism, conducting thorough testing drills, and ensuring smooth communication and coordination between the General Headquarters and the venue team. He also emphasized the need for strengthened coordination between the city authorities and major events, creating a stable, orderly, and peaceful social environment to guarantee the smooth running of the Games.

The Hangzhou Asian Games is set to be a sports and cultural event that embodies “Chinese characteristics, Asian style, and splendor.” The organizers aim to leave a lasting legacy of excellence and perfection. With Wang Hao’s firm commitment and the collective efforts of all involved, it seems that the Games are well on their way to achieving this goal.

Source: Zhejiang Daily

Author: Reporter Yu Qin

Editor: Zheng Haiyun

