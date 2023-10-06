Hangzhou Asian Games Surpasses 600 Million Yuan in Ticket Revenue, With Over 90% Attendance Rate for Popular Events

Hangzhou Asian Games have seen a massive surge in ticket revenue, surpassing 600 million yuan. Not only that, but the attendance rate for popular events has surpassed 90%, indicating the enthusiasm of citizens and tourists towards the games. Since the start of the event, the official ticket sales website has witnessed over 1 billion visits and nearly 3 million registered users.

Hangzhou Mayor Yao Gaoyuan expressed his delight at the overwhelming response, saying, “Tickets for popular and non-popular events are equally popular, reflecting the enthusiasm of the audience in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, and China as a whole. Watching games in a civilized manner has become a new trend.”

The venues for the Asian Games have been filled to capacity, creating an electric atmosphere. Spectators from around the world and across different age groups are fully engaged in the games, resulting in a continuous stream of cheers. Even for less mainstream sports, such as cricket, the stands have been packed with enthusiastic fans. Ms. Guo, who brought her children to watch a cricket match, mentioned that her child has now developed a love for the sport.

With tickets in high demand, the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee has implemented various strategies to optimize ticketing. They have expanded the number of tickets available for sale and encouraged those with conflicting schedules to resell their tickets through the official platform. This initiative aims to increase ticket-selling efficiency and create a warm atmosphere within the stadiums.

Recognizing that not everyone can attend the games in person, Hangzhou has set up viewing spaces in squares, parks, and exhibition halls. These spaces broadcast the matches live, allowing citizens and tourists to experience the vibrant atmosphere of the Asian Games. Moreover, these initiatives further promote national fitness and inclusivity.

The successful ticket revenue and high attendance rate at the Hangzhou Asian Games demonstrate the incredible support and passion of the audience. The games have not only provided thrilling athletic competitions but have also cultivated a sense of unity and joy among spectators. With such tremendous success, the Hangzhou Asian Games is set to leave a lasting legacy and inspire future sporting events in China.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

Author: Wu Yangjie

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

