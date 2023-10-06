A Doll’s House: China’s First Classic Drama Script Entertainment LAB Takes Beijing by Storm

“A Doll’s House” Version of “Dramatic Pioneer Script Entertainment LAB” Wows Audiences in Beijing’s 798 Art District

Beijing, China – On the evening of October 2, Yanma Art Space successfully concluded the first show of their “A Doll’s House” version of “Dramatic Pioneer Script Entertainment LAB” in Beijing’s 798 Art District. The event was packed with theater enthusiasts, film and television professionals, and cultural enthusiasts who were eager to witness this unique blend of live drama, film, and interactive entertainment.

The “Dramatic Pioneer Script Entertainment LAB” is China‘s first classic drama script entertainment form. This innovative concept breathes new life into classic plays from the 19th century, making them more accessible and appealing to younger audiences. The lab combines contemporary storytelling with interactive elements, captivating the audience and keeping them engaged throughout the performance.

Despite being based on the classic drama “A Doll’s House”, the “pioneer theatrical entertainment LAB” created by Lama Art Space and a professional drama team delivered an astonishing performance. They incorporated elements of suspense and reasoning, drawing inspiration from Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”. The creators skillfully explored the intricacies and conflicts between Nora and the suspects, introducing five suspects and 35 new characters derived from their social networks. These characters assumed roles as witnesses, relatives, and friends, participating in the case trial alongside the audience.

The production made clever use of Lama Art Space, a multidimensional venue that integrates scripted entertainment LAB, art exhibitions, bars, and restaurants. The space was transformed into a “doll universe” parallel to the real world, creating an avant-garde and cutting-edge theatrical experience. More than 60 clues were strategically placed throughout to facilitate interaction between the audience and the performers, adding an extra layer of excitement to the production. This unique approach has garnered praise from guests in the theater, film and television industries, as well as the cultural community.

Another highlight of the event was the convergence of art and technology. Lama Art Space collaborated with Tiantu Wanjing to incorporate advanced AI recognition technology, allowing for real-time control over changes in sound, light, and electricity at the venue. The AI system captured emotional changes and adjusted the color of the lights accordingly, enhancing the immersive experience and emotional resonance for the audience. Each game had its own unique audio-visual effects depending on the characters’ emotions, providing a customized and personal journey for each player. This groundbreaking use of technology has solidified Lama Art Space’s reputation as the hottest destination in the 798 Art District.

The “21 Home +” installation art showcased during the event has been a topic of heated discussion, particularly among young people who have left their homes. Comprising 21 boxes, each representing a small home, this collective creation explores the concept of home and individual identity. Ms. Yu Lan, the initiator of the exhibition, explained that “21” symbolizes feminism in the 21st century, while “Home” represents spiritual sustenance and belonging. The addition of the “+” signifies that the project will extend beyond the exhibition, becoming a “home” garden and an ideal space for women to collaborate and express themselves.

“A Doll’s House” is the first project of the “Dramatic Pioneer Scripted Entertainment LAB” launched by Yanma Art Space. The success of this production has generated anticipation for future projects and their ability to bridge the gap between art and technology. Audiences are eager to see the inspirations, breakthroughs, and innovations that await in the upcoming shows.