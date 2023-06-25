Cecilia Strzyzowski case: a week of key expertise begins and her mother doubts “the obstacles” that Chaco justice has

While in Chaco the operations continue to find the remains of Cecilia Strzyzowskidisappeared since June 2 in Resistencia, the young woman’s mother expressed her distrust of the provincial Justice to advance with the investigation. “I doubt the justice of Chaco and not because they have no will, but because they have many obstacles”maintained Gloria Romero.

The experts of the National Gendarmerie will continue this Monday with the operation in another section of the recently paved street in the Emerenciano Sena de Resistencia neighborhood, province of Chaco. The objective is to determine whether or not there are remains of the body of Cecilia Strzyzowski, while this week the results of the bones found in the Tragadero river will be known.

The Georadar Forensic Team of the National Gendarmerie will continue to be in charge of these procedures this Monday, June 26, in the sector that has not yet been found to have been paved –carried out between June 2 and 4– when Strzyzowski was missing and, to prosecutors, she had already been killed.

Cecilia Strzyzowski case: a burned backpack and traces of blood, the findings in the Sena house

“This moves because people came out to support me, otherwise my daughter would be just another girl”Romero assured this Sunday in dialogue with Radio Rivadavia.

Regarding the circumstances that could have led to her murder, she maintained: “My hypothesis is that my daughter was in the wrong place at the wrong time, that she saw something, anything could have been.”

In this sense, Romero said that he wants to know what happened to his daughter and how it happened: “Maybe I can never know, but I would like to know why she was killed, who killed her, how. That is something that tortures me, how were her last minutes, if they made her suffer ”.

Cecilia Strzyzowski.

Operatives and expertise to search for remains of Cecilia Strzyzowski

On Saturday, meanwhile, two operations were carried out to try to find Cecilia’s remains.

One was carried out in the Sena house, at 1460 Santa María de Oro street, where it is estimated that the crime took place, because the young woman from Chaco entered the home but never left again.

There, items that may be of interest to the investigation were seized, such as electronic devices and sharp objects that would be blades for slaughtering animals. These last elements drew attention, because they had not been found in the previous raid.

The remaining operation was carried out in the Emerenciano Sena neighborhood, on the paved street, looking for possible remains of Cecilia under the pavement.

Who is Marcela Acuña: wife of the “caudillo” and named as “co-author” of the crime of Cecilia Strzyzowksi

The results of this initial analysis will be known in the next few hours, after being analyzed using software in the Criminalistics Division of the federal force.

In the Sena house, in principle, no blood stains or evidence of something that could have been burned were found.

“There are no blood stains, in some sectors the luminol that was swabbed reacted, but it could be bleach, some product that has copper such as enamel, for example, but no blood stains were found,” judicial sources said.

Regarding the bones found in the Tragadero river, the results will be known this week, after the work that the anthropology team of the Judiciary of Córdoba will do, although the judicial experts from Chaco indicated to the prosecutors that one of the skeletal remains would appear be a phalanx

Between this Monday and Tuesday, it is estimated that the prosecutors Jorge Cáceres Olivera, Nelia Velázquez and Jorge Gómez will order the preventive detention of the seven accused of the murder of Strzyzowski.

The detainees are Emerenciano Sena; his wife Marcela Acuña and his son César Sena, Gustavo Obregón and his wife Fabiana González, and the landlord Gustavo Melgarejo and his partner Griselda Reynoso.

Cecilia Strzyzowski was last seen on June 2 at 9:15 a.m., when a video surveillance camera caught her entering Sena’s house and did not come out alive.

On Friday, the victim’s family recognized the wedding ring, the cross-shaped pendant, a bit of chain, the key that has to be tried in the lock, and a piece of the pink sweatshirt she bought days before she was murdered.

Cecilia Strzyzowski was in a relationship with César Sena, son of Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña.

Keys to the Cecilia Strzyzowski case

– Cecilia Strzyzowski was last seen on June 2 at 9:15when a video surveillance camera captures her entering the house of her in-laws Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña -at 1460 Santa María de Oro street- and she did not leave there alive.

– Investigators believe that Strzyzowski was the victim of a femicide. Cecilia’s husband, César Sena, 19, is accused of being the author of the crime of “triplely aggravated homicide by the bond, by the premeditated competition of two or more people and for having been carried out in a context of gender violence.”

– The detainees they are Emerenciano Sena; his wife Marcela Acuña and his son César Sena, Gustavo Obregón and his wife Fabiana González, and the landlord Gustavo Melgarejo and his partner Griselda Reynoso.

– The young man’s parents, Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña, close to Governor Jorge Capitanich, were leaders of a social organization and legislative candidates, although they were removed from the lists after being detained as necessary participants in the alleged murder.

The Sena-Acuña family

– It is suspected that Cecilia may have been murdered and dismembered. The landlord of the Sena family’s home, Gustavo Melgarejo, declared that he saw her “gagged, alive, in the back seat of a truck,” and that later “they took the body to a dump” located 50 kilometers from Resistencia. .

– Burnt remains of a suitcase with clothing and rings were found. The victim’s family recognized the wedding ring, the cross-shaped pendant, a bit of chain, a key, and a piece of the pink jumpsuit that she bought days before she disappeared. Skeletal remains were found by tactical divers who raked a bed of the Tragadero River, connected to the pig farm of the Emerenciano Sena family.

– Gloria Romero, the mother of the victim, says that her daughter was the victim of a trap by the Sena and believes that she is already dead: “We are sure that she is no more, that she is dead,” she said on June 16. She affirmed that it was a “premeditated” femicide and “a trap”.

– The disappearance of the woman was a hard blow for the Peronist governor Capitanich, a strong man in the province who will seek his re-election in the September elections. The first reaction of the Chaqueños was a high abstention rate of 42% in the PASO and in which the Frente Chaqueño de Capitanich finished second (36%).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

