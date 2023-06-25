comes the Ranch Living expansion…

July 20 arrives Life on the Ranchthe new expansion pack by The Sims 4dedicated to, guess what, ranch life!

The pack will be available for all platforms that support The Sims 4 which, we remind you, is free-to-play. The package will then arrive on PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The Sims 4 Ranch Living Expansion Pack

With the Ranch Living expansion, players will be able to discover the charm of the countryside and live their life in the great outdoors: whether it’s a farm full of animals to cuddle or a cozy cottage on the prairie.

Players will be able to raise, train and form special bonds with majestic horses, as well as fall in love with adorable mini goats and mini sheep. It will also be possible to saddle horses to explore the town, making ties with the locals. But life on the ranch isn’t just about entertainment: it will be necessary to take care of the animals, clean up the stables and above all keep the entire structure in order. First the Sim-duty and then the Sim-pleasure.

Ranch Living will be available for purchase on July 20, 2023, in less than a month!

