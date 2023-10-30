Home » Mexican Action Cinema Icon Fernando Almada Dies at 96
Mexican Action Cinema Icon Fernando Almada Dies at 96

Fernando Almada, the renowned Mexican actor, producer, and film director, has passed away at the age of 96. The National Association of Actors of Mexico confirmed the news, with the actor’s son as the source. The association expressed their condolences to Almada’s family, friends, and colleagues through a statement shared on social media.

Known for his contributions to Mexican action cinema, Almada, along with his late brother Mario, is considered an icon in the industry. Throughout his career, he appeared in over 100 films and made a significant impact both as an actor and as a filmmaker. In addition to his performances, Almada also wrote, produced, and directed several movies.

The loss of Fernando Almada is a great loss to the entertainment industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations of filmmakers and actors.

