Juan Reynoso Announces Squad List for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers and Discusses Team Support and Reinvention

Juan Reynoso announces League 1 squad list for Peruvian team ahead of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Peruvian national team coach, Juan Reynoso, held a press conference on Monday, October 30 at the FPF property in Videna. During the conference, Reynoso revealed the list of players summoned for the upcoming matches against Bolivia and Venezuela in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Reynoso also shared some insights into the team’s recent performance and expressed his appreciation for the support he received from his players. “After the game with Argentina, 6-7 players called me aside to express their full support. I am excited and proud of the example that Paolo Guerrero is. He has been our flag in recent years,” Reynoso said.

Taking responsibility for the team’s performance, Reynoso stated, “I am always responsible. I am the one who makes the most mistakes and I accept it. We have to reinvent ourselves to find results. Performance will come later. We are people who live off results because they give you peace of mind and credibility.”

Additionally, Reynoso discussed the importance of certain players such as Lapadula and Edison Flores. He mentioned that Lapadula’s progress will be closely monitored and highlighted Flores’ potential impact on the team if he performs well in the upcoming matches. “We will see how Lapadula is evolving. He is very eager. If Edison Flores does quite well in these two finals, it will be important. He has a goal and is a player with hierarchy,” Reynoso stated.

The Peruvian team is set to face Bolivia on November 16 at 3:00 p.m., followed by a match against Venezuela on November 21 at 9:00 p.m. These matches are crucial for the team’s journey towards the 2026 World Cup.