“The lighting, water pumps, and gas pressure measurement have all been turned on. The inspection robot detects that the three-phase temperature is normal, and the power supply equipment is running smoothly.” Hangzhou Power Supply Co., Ltd. successfully completed the full-load test of the joint power supply for the three villages of the Asian Games.

The employees of State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company conducted a full-load test of the joint power supply of the three Asian Games villages.Photo courtesy of State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company

It is reported that the three Asian Games Villages are located in the Asian Games Village of Qianjiang Century City, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, with a total of 77 buildings. During the games, more than 10,000 athletes and team officials will be provided with accommodation, catering and other services.

“The full load test checks the voltage, current and joint temperature of various electrical equipment under ‘full load’ conditions, and checks for safety hazards such as over-temperature and low voltage, so as to ensure that the electrical equipment is in good condition when it is operating at full load.” Field tester Zhang Fei said.

After 2 days, the State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company used the human-machine collaboration mode combining “artificial + intelligent inspection equipment” to complete the full load test of 15 switching stations, 94 distribution rooms and 200 distribution transformers. Fully grasp the heating stability and safety of equipment operation under full load conditions. During the test, the staff strictly followed the test plan, conducted continuous inspections in the three villages of the Asian Games, regularly recorded the operation status of power supply lines and equipment, load conditions and contact temperature, and focused on the inspection of transformers, distribution boxes, switch cabinets, etc. and monitoring, inspecting and analyzing possible abnormalities and defects, and not letting go of any subtle hidden dangers. After the test is completed, the company will give “all excellent” recommendations based on the “full quantity” and “comprehensive” diagnosis results.

Hangzhou Asian Games Village completed the power supply full load stress test.Photo courtesy of State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company

Zhou Feng, the person in charge of the on-site test, said that the full-load test is not only a test of the status of the on-site equipment, but also a test of the technical level of the company’s power support personnel and the emergency response capabilities of the team, laying a solid foundation for the smooth holding of the Asian Games. (Gao Bo, Ying Haohan)

