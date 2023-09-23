Hangzhou Shines as It Prepares to Host the 19th Asian Games

Hangzhou Gears Up for the 19th Asian Games

Hangzhou, China – With just a few days left until the start of the 19th Asian Games on September 23, the city of Hangzhou is buzzing with excitement. This year’s Asian Games will see more than 12,000 athletes from all 45 Olympic Council of Asia members in Asia, making it the largest event in the history of the Games. Hangzhou, known for its rich history and culture, is gearing up to showcase its beauty and hospitality to the world.

Hangzhou has a long-standing tradition of hosting major sporting events, having previously hosted the Asian Games twice before. As the third Chinese city to host the Asian Games, Hangzhou is eager to make this edition a memorable one. The city’s vibrant atmosphere and enthusiastic volunteers reflect the anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming event.

One of the city’s most iconic landmarks, the Grand Canal, holds a special place in the hearts of Hangzhou locals. While it was once a major transportation route, today it serves as a popular tourist spot. Yu Ying, a proud Hangzhou native and volunteer for the Asian Games, hopes to share her city’s history and culture with visitors through her service.

The mascots for the Hangzhou Asian Games, known as the “Jiangnan Yi” combination, highlight the city’s blend of ancient and modern. These robot-shaped mascots pay homage to Hangzhou’s reputation as a thriving “Internet City.” Hangzhou’s rapid development in the field of internet technology has made it one of China‘s core cities for e-commerce.

The competition venues for the Asian Games also reflect Hangzhou’s unique blend of history and innovation. The Canal Sports Park, situated next to the Grand Canal, will host various sports events during the games. The park’s design draws inspiration from the jade cong, a symbol of the Liangzhu culture, and incorporates green and intelligent elements throughout.

Efforts have been made to ensure sustainability and efficiency in the construction of the venues. Feng Jing, director of the Canal Sports Park, emphasized the green and environmentally friendly features of the park. The venue’s exterior is made of self-cleaning materials, and permeable concrete allows for efficient water seepage. The table tennis venue, in particular, incorporates energy-saving measures by controlling air conditioning based on spectator attendance.

The Hangzhou Asian Games Village, the largest in history, will provide comprehensive services to over 20,000 athletes, officials, and media personnel. Athletes will have access to a range of amenities, including accommodation, catering, transportation, and medical care. The village also offers cultural experiences and interactive activities, allowing athletes to familiarize themselves with Chinese traditions and low-carbon initiatives.

The stage is set for the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games, which will take place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium. The stadium’s design, inspired by the lotus flower, symbolizes beauty and purity. With the opening ceremony just around the corner, excitement continues to build, and anticipation for what promises to be a historic event is at an all-time high.

As Hangzhou, the Asian Games, and participants come together, the city is ready to bloom like a lotus during this journey. Tomorrow night, at 8 o’clock, the world will witness the grand opening of the 19th Asian Games, as Hangzhou takes center stage and welcomes athletes from across the continent. The wind of anticipation blows from the east, and Hangzhou is set to leave a lasting impression on the world stage.