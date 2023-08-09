No Champions League preliminaries for Gael Ondouna, who will not take part in the match between Rangers and Servette

During the last World Cup, Gael Ondouna – in Qatar with Cameroon – made a lot of talk about yes. No goals, assists or football gestures worthy of note: the midfielder born in 1995 decided to wear boots with two flags, the Cameroonian obviously but also the Russian one: Politics has nothing to do with it – his justifications in the face of the many controversies of those who accused of pro-Putinism — Russia was simply the country where I grew up. Words that evidently did not convince everyone, starting from the United Kingdom, which precisely because of this ambiguous position did not grant him a visa to enter Scotland, where Ondouna – owned by the Swiss side of Servette – should have taken part in the preliminary round of the Champions League against Rangers Glasgow (yesterday a young fan of Aek Athens died following the clashes with the ultras of Dinamo Zagreb).

The Swiss club, who had already lost seven players to injury and suspension, didn’t take it well: We deplore this situation and support the player and his team, who will have to deal with an important absence for non-sporting reasons. For two weeks Servette tried to find a solution, without however being able to figure it out. Gael Ondouna, who cheered on his teammates on his Instagram profile, will watch the match from home.

