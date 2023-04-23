Hansa Rostock ends the winless series against Greuther Fürth

Status: 04/22/2023 2:56 p.m

Hansa Rostock collected three important points in the fight for relegation in the 2nd Bundesliga on Saturday (April 22nd, 2023) with a 2-0 (0-0) win against SpVgg Greuther Fürth. Nils Fröling (50th) and Dennis Dressel (66th) scored the goals in the first home win for the hosts in seven months.

Rostock improved with the win and now 28 points to 16th place in the table. The Hanseatic League increased the pressure on fellow competitor Regensburg, who slipped down to a direct relegation zone before their own game against 1. FC Kaiserslautern on Sunday.

To the live ticker: Rostock against Fürth

arrow right

29th matchday

arrow right

Tired first half in Rostock

The first half was extremely restrained. In the first few minutes, Hansa Rostock dominated the game. The hosts, threatened with relegation, had the first chance: Kai Pröger missed from a tight angle (13th).

After that, however, the spectators in the Ostseestadion waited in vain for further opportunities. The game flattened out completely, both teams shied away from the last risk. In addition, the flow of the game was repeatedly interrupted by fouls – it was rarely impressive.

Fröling’s dream goal makes Hansa cheer

After the break, the game finally picked up speed: Fröhling put the “Hansa-Kogge” in front with a dream goal. The attacking midfielder fired a long-range shot from 25 meters into the right angle. Armindo Sieb’s reply to Fürth was deflected at the last moment (54′).

After that, Fürth took more and more control of the game, while Rostock went on the counterattack. One of them led to success: Pröger dribbled out his opponent, crossed softly into the backcourt, where Dressel pushed in freely to make it 2-0.

New coach Alois Schwartz gave Hansa Rostock the first three after a long dry spell. In an interview with Jonas Freudenhammer, he talks about the 2-0 victory.

more

Fürth offensive too harmless

Fürth didn’t give up – but found his master in FCH goalkeeper Markus Kolke. The goalkeeper made strong saves against both Branimir Hrgota (69′) and Julian Green (70′). The Franks now ran against bravely defending hosts. However, the SpVgg could not create any great opportunities.

Greuther Fürth loses away to Hansa Rostock with 0:2. Coach Alexander Zorninger is extremely disappointed in his team and speaks of a “collective failure”.

more

What’s more: Rostock lurked for the third goal by counterattacking, but didn’t succeed – although Morris Schröter still had a great chance (88th). In the final minutes, fans and players celebrated every duel they had won, but nothing came from Fürth.

Rostock has to go to the Betzenberg

On the 30th match day, FC Hansa Rostock is a guest in Kaiserslautern (Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1 p.m.). Fürth welcomes promotion candidate Heidenheim the day before (6:30 p.m.).