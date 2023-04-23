A man’s body was found in a shaft | Info

The body of a man was found today in a shaft in Gradačac, the Tuzla Canton Ministry of Internal Affairs told Srna.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Adnana Sprečić, spokesperson of the Tuzla Canton MUP Police Administration, said that today around 1:50 p.m., the police were informed that the body of an unknown person was found in a shaft in the industrial zone of Gradačac.

“The identity of the man has not yet been confirmed, so further actions aimed at identifying him will be undertaken in the next period by order of the cantonal prosecutor,” said Sprečić.

She added that the police went to the scene and secured the location, while by order of the national prosecutor, the body, after it was removed from the shaft, was transported to the Tuzla Memorial Center for an autopsy.

Federal media report that the body of Aldin Hasukić, who had been searched for since April 1, was found.

(Srna)