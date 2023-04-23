Auto AG Group invests in new commercial vehicle center in Thurgau

Auto AG Group invests in a new commercial vehicle center in Thurgau
The Auto AG truck is getting too cramped at its old location in Müllheim. The subsidiary of the Lucerne Auto AG Group is therefore planning a larger and more modern new building in neighboring Wigoltingen. According to initial estimates, CHF 10 to 15 million will be invested in the company, and several additional jobs can be expected.
In 2017, the Lucerne-based Auto AG Group from Rothenburg took over the operations of Nater Nutzfahrzeuge AG in Eastern Switzerland. Since then, the Auto AG Group has also had a presence in our region, in Gossau, Müllheim and Staad. The three locations are part of Auto AG Truck, which has eight locations in German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino.