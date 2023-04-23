Child overwhelmed and killed by her mother in Casalnuovo, the torment of family members: “Give us back little Aurora”

“I don’t know what they were doing there. My God, I’m sick, help me! My wonderful granddaughter is there, on the ground». The desperation of Rosa Palma’s brother,…

“I don’t know what they were doing there. My God, I’m sick, help me! My wonderful granddaughter is there, on the ground». The despair of Rosa Palma’s brother mom of Aurora, rushed to the scene of the tragedy together with friends and relatives, it contains all the meaning of yesterday’s horrible afternoon. The child’s uncle cried and wriggled in front of the little body of the niece lying on the ground, covered by a golden insulating sheet spread by the ambulance nurses who arrived in Casalnuovo in vain to save the little girl.

“I have to understand what happened, I can’t accept it,” added the uncle speaking to his relatives. Divided families. Shortly after, Rosa’s husband, from whom she is separated, also arrived at the scene. As soon as he learned of the tragedy, the man left the factory where he works as a worker. On the spot he joined the pain of his relatives who had come by the dozens from the Neapolitan neighborhood of Ponticelli. Almost all of those who knew little Aurora live in those parts, from the area of via Purgatoryhuge popular complexes that follow one another endlessly in the eastern suburbs of Naples.

«My brother has to tell me everything, I want to know everything. There’s no way this could have happened to my granddaughter!” In this case it was an aunt who spoke, a sister of Aurora’s father, the other part of the family separated by a tension that yesterday was more than palpable behind the red and white ribbons that demarcated the area of ​​the accident. Meanwhile, the police investigations are still in full swing. “When will we be able to have Aurora back?” aunt’s question addressed to a policeman. “When everything will be definitively clarified”, the reply of the soldier.

Aurora’s body is in the morgue of the second polyclinic for the autopsy examination. The body is therefore available to the judiciary to fully understand what happened. What is known is that the little girl’s body was literally mangled by the bodywork of the Audi driven by her mother.

“The family situation was what it was. The separation, the little girl who had to endure these difficult, complicated situations…”, some of the comments that emerged yesterday from the small groups of Rosa’s acquaintances. However, even if the investigation by the carabinieri is still carrying out her course, the trace of the tragedies caused by her inexperience has emerged more than any other. Rosa Palma started driving a large-engined car without ever having obtained a driving license and without ever having known how to handle a car. A decision that cost the woman the most expensive thing, the life of her only daughter.

In any case, according to the testimonies collected on the spot, it has been ascertained that the car that killed Aurora is registered to a 48-year-old man residing in Naples and regularly equipped with insurance.

