Home Business Piazza Affari closes unchanged, gas down after EU agreement on price cap
Business

Piazza Affari closes unchanged, gas down after EU agreement on price cap

by admin

Flat closure for Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib substantially unchanged (-0.02%) at 23,683 points, in a day of modest increases for European stock exchanges.

Purchases above all on Saipem (+4.4%), Telecom Italia (+4.3%) awaiting developments on the network by the end of the year and Nexi (+2.3%) after the government’s turnaround in relation to the POS rule On the other hand, Finecobank (-1.6%), Leonardo (-1.5%) and Banca Generali (-1.4%) decreased. Euro/dollar in the 1.06 area while on bonds the Btp-Bund spread widens further to 216 basis points.

The sentiment remains cautious, after the sales of the last eighth triggered by the restrictive indications of the central banks, on all the Fed and the ECB. Despite a slowdown in the pace of increases, banks reaffirmed their commitment to fight inflation with new monetary tightening, fueling fears of a recession.

During the day, the vice president of the ECB, Luis De Guindos, said that there will be other increases in interest rates, specifying however that he does not know how long they will continue. The Boj will also meet in the coming days.

On the other hand, data on GDP and US consumer confidence are expected this week from the macro calendar, following the improvement in the German Ifo index for the month of December that emerged today.

Meanwhile, European nations have reached an agreement to limit natural gas prices to 180 euros, ending months of political wrangling. The price cap, which will be introduced to prevent extreme fluctuations in prices, will come into force on February 15th. The prices of natural gas fall by 7% to 107.5 euros per megawatt hour.

You may also like

Audi Q8 e-tron quattro, here’s how it goes,...

Cui Dongshu, Secretary-General of the Passenger Federation: The...

Insurers promote the new contract: 91.33% say yes...

Mortgages, how to do it and for whom...

Why is Qilu Convertible Bonds unpopular when it...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 12.20.2022

Qatar, what Italy risks if gas imports stop

There is an agreement on the price cap...

The change of control over the planning of...

Italgas: concludes the acquisition of the remaining 49%...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy