Who is on the pitch to score goals? Attackers. A question that could be answered correctly even by small children who accidentally interfered with the kick. Wolverhampton Wanderers, currently the thirteenth team in the English Premier League, are dealing with a rather curious problem. Raul Jiménez was the last Wolves “scorer” to be among the top scorers in the league. 10th March 2022. And with Wolves’ next game against Newcastle not until Sunday, it’s certain that fans will be able to drink a rather bitter jubilee in the form of a full year without a striker’s goal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

