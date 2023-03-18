Jeff Molina, wrestler 25enne fighting for the flyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (the most important organization in the field of Mma globally), was forced to do coming out, declaring his bisexuality: “That’s not the way I wanted to do it — he admitted in a long message on his account Twitter — but the ability to do it when I would felt ready it was taken from me.” It all happened because of a private video released on Thursday, which filmed the American wrestler during a moment of intimacy with another man: “I tried to keep my love life out of social media – explained Molina – I wanted to be known for my skills and for what I dedicated my last 11 years of my life and not for ‘the bisexual wrestler’ which will surely be translated forever with ‘the gay fighter of the Ufc’”.

Molina is the primo male UFC fighter to claim membership of the LGBTQIA+ community: “But in a sport like this, where most of the fans are gods idiots homophobes, I didn’t feel like talking during this stage of my career,” she said. Meanwhile the 25enne is currently suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission due to his alleged involvement in a club betting which would also include his coach James Krause and that specifically pertains to a November meeting between the teammate Darrick Miner e Shaylan Nuerdanbieke. Molina will only be able to fight again at the end of the investigations governmental.