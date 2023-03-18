Home Sports Hard video released, Ufc wrestler Jeff Molina forced to come out: “I wasn’t ready yet, many fans are homophobic”
Sports

Hard video released, Ufc wrestler Jeff Molina forced to come out: “I wasn’t ready yet, many fans are homophobic”

by admin
Hard video released, Ufc wrestler Jeff Molina forced to come out: “I wasn’t ready yet, many fans are homophobic”

Jeff Molina, wrestler 25enne fighting for the flyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (the most important organization in the field of Mma globally), was forced to do coming out, declaring his bisexuality: “That’s not the way I wanted to do it — he admitted in a long message on his account Twitter — but the ability to do it when I would felt ready it was taken from me.” It all happened because of a private video released on Thursday, which filmed the American wrestler during a moment of intimacy with another man: “I tried to keep my love life out of social media – explained Molina – I wanted to be known for my skills and for what I dedicated my last 11 years of my life and not for ‘the bisexual wrestler’ which will surely be translated forever with ‘the gay fighter of the Ufc’”.

Molina is the primo male UFC fighter to claim membership of the LGBTQIA+ community: “But in a sport like this, where most of the fans are gods idiots homophobes, I didn’t feel like talking during this stage of my career,” she said. Meanwhile the 25enne is currently suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission due to his alleged involvement in a club betting which would also include his coach James Krause and that specifically pertains to a November meeting between the teammate Darrick Miner e Shaylan Nuerdanbieke. Molina will only be able to fight again at the end of the investigations governmental.

Previous Article

F1, Gp Saudi Arabia: times – When and where to see qualifying and the race on TV (Sky, Now and Tv8)

next

See also  Portugal, whose first goal is it against Uruguay? Bruno Fernandes explains dialogue with Cristiano Ronaldo

You may also like

Brunson leads the Knicks to victory over the...

Inter, Lukaku downloaded? Here is Marotta’s plan

victorious, Ireland takes date before the World Cup...

Cycling Milano Sanremo, fall due to a rack...

KP Brno basketball players lost at home to...

Monza wastes and Cremonese deludes themselves but ends...

Diana Langes confirmed as Tyrol President

Lakers vs. Mavericks starting: Davis, Irving come back,...

Rugby Italy finished the Six Nations by losing...

the XV of France ends with a success...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy