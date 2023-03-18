Acute respiratory diseases (ERA) are a group of pathologies caused by viruses and bacteria that usually compromise the upper respiratory tract and, in the worst case, the lower respiratory tract.

These types of infections tend to increase with abrupt climate changes and are often felt much more by the arrival of the rainy season, which already triggers a strong respiratory peak in the country.

Ángelo López, National Head of Pediatrics at EPS Sanitascomments on some characteristics that you must recognize in order to correctly manage the care of these acute respiratory infections:

What are the main symptoms?: The symptoms through which they manifest most frequently are fever at a moderate level, runny nose, sore throat, occasional cough and general malaise. How can they be avoided?: Preventing the appearance of these infections is not easy since all bodies are prone to get sick due to changes in weather. However, a first step is frequent hand washing. Similarly, all patients who feel one of the symptoms (and who are older than 2 years) should use the mask in closed places or with a large crowd. Do not stop eating, at this time when your defenses decrease, it is vital to maintain the nutrients and vitamins that the body needs to get rid of the disease. Keep the vaccination schedules of the whole family up to date. What to do if I already have a respiratory infection?: When it comes to children, it is preferable to keep them at home, always be hydrated mainly with water and constantly clean the nostrils with saline solution. Have your temperature checked, and if you have a fever, use acetaminophen. What are the warning signs that should worry?: special attention should be paid to those infants who were low in weight at birth, children with chronic lung diseases such as asthma or neurological diseases, congenital heart disease, or children who were previously hospitalized for respiratory diseases.

There are symptoms that can affect children differently, the main and best known is acute respiratory infection, which is usually self-limited and lasts approximately 5 to 7 days.

What places should you go to in case of an emergency?: If these pains persist, go to your nearest Primary Care Center. With the EPS Sanitas, in the case of the youngest members of the family, there are ERA Rooms whose main function is to educate parents on everything there is to know about acute respiratory disease and to reduce hospitalization rates.

“In Bogotá there is the Pediatric Medical Center on Avenida 19 with Calle 100 where children will receive priority pediatric care. In cities such as Bucaramanga, Cali and Barranquilla, there are Emergency Units, which have 24-hour care with the willingness to attend to your needs in the shortest possible time” concluded López.

When is it mandatory to attend the Emergency Services of Clinics and Hospitals?:

If the fever persists for more than three days, there is respiratory distress due to increased respiratory and heart rate or lack of appetite in infants, if you have sunken ribs, a purple mouth around the lips or fingernails, go immediately. immediately to the Emergency Services of clinics and hospitals.