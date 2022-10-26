Between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara things get more and more complicated because, with the separation in progress, the mutual accusations and the 5 children in the middle, the two are not skimping on jabs and jokes. And with a relationship so flawed on a personal level, even the working one could only be affected to the point that, according to the Turkish mediaIcardi has decided to sack Wanda from her role as attorney.

CHAOS AROUND THE PRCOURA – The photos of the Istanbul landing in late summer are a distant memory, but what is really happening? According to what has been learned from Calciomercato.com from Maurito the official statements about the affair reported by the Turkish press are not confirmed, nor an actual separation already consummated also for the role of agent. The chaos, however, is far from calm. At stake, in fact, there is not only the possibility of Icardi to break away from Wanda Nara as a representative, but also contracts and revenues that will lead the two, in the case, to a new level of legal tension. What is certain is instead that, if Icardi really gets rid of the now ex-wife, there will be a queue to grab a player who, in one season, will be able to sign his last and most important career contract on a free transfer.