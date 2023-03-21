Home Sports Hasebe stays with Eintracht Frankfurt: Constance personified
Hasebe stays with Eintracht Frankfurt: Constance personified

Vwill Oliver Glasner extend his contract early beyond the 2023/2024 Bundesliga season? Eintracht made him this offer with the best of intentions. Or will the 48-year-old coach leave Eintracht this summer before the end of the planned collaboration and maybe look for a new challenge in the Premier League (Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea FC) or with a league rival?

And what does the future of Axel Hellmann look like? Will the Frankfurt board spokesman – as originally planned – only remain at the top of the German Football League (DFL) on an interim basis until the end of the round? Or will Hellmann be the new and sole DFL boss from summer? That would be a bang for Eintracht, which they would have to cope with first. Many questions that need to be clarified as quickly as possible, because the unrest that has arisen before the important final spurt of the season could hardly be greater.

At the moment, the Europa League winner, who has only won one game in the past eight competitive games, is mainly busy with himself. The problems are literally homemade: differences of opinion and mutual incomprehension have built up between Hellmann and Eintracht supervisory board chairman Philip Holzer for months. And Glasner and sports director Markus Krösche do not always speak with one voice, despite protestations to the contrary. They have different perspectives on some processes. Depending on the occasion and mood, this always comes to light more or less subtly.

At the end of March, the people of Frankfurt, who have to be careful not to gamble away their international ambitions, are looking for leadership, harmony and consistency. Values ​​that Eintracht held dear for a long time and were never in question, quite the opposite: unity was Frankfurt’s trump card for the upswing. It formed the basis for national and international soaring.

Also controversial: trainer Oliver Glasner (left) and sports director Markus Krösche are not always as united as they were at the presentation in June 2021.


:


Image: dpa

But consistency and predictability are only offered by one person these days: Makoto Hasebe. As expected, the 39-year-old Japanese, who has been wearing the Eintracht jersey since 2014, extended his contract by another season until July 1, 2024 on Tuesday. “Appropriate for the special occasion,” as the club proudly announced. In Japan – where Hasebe enjoys “legendary status” – it was midday, which is why the press release was made public in Frankfurt at 5.45 a.m.

