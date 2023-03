Lisa Hauser reported back in Nove Mesto on Friday with a flawless shooting performance in the top group. The Tyrolean finished in seventh place in the sprint over 7.5 km without making any mistakes. Hauser left a possible podium finish in the cross-country ski run. Victory went to the also flawless Marte Olsbu Röiseland, who led a Norwegian one-two ahead of her compatriot Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold.

