Home World Call for tender to assign scooter sharing services, guidelines approved by the council
World

Call for tender to assign scooter sharing services, guidelines approved by the council

by admin
Call for tender to assign scooter sharing services, guidelines approved by the council

by blogsicilia.it – ​​8 hours ago

A tender to assign the scooter sharing service to three operators in the sector for the next five years. This is the content of the resolution approved by the Council on a proposal to Maurizio Carta Sustainable Mobility. A deliberately limited number, reads the note, “in order to…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Tender to assign scooter sharing services, guidelines approved by the council appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  20 consecutive earthquakes in Hualien, Taiwan in the early morning, the highest magnitude 5.2 earthquakes are felt in many places in Taiwan

You may also like

“They make war on us”. And the room...

News Udinese – Thauvin commands Bruseschi / Starting...

‘NY Times’ buries Israeli military complicity in West...

Weather forecast for March 4, 2023 | Vremenska...

Headquarters Exclusive Interview丨German MP: The attack on the...

Moscow, Andrey Botikov, the scientist who worked on...

Euroleague, Olimpia Milano-Olympiakos 83-62: the highlights

Street fight clubs are rampant from Moscow to...

Psychiatrist Aleksandar Pejić on the importance of mental...

Ivan Dudić commentary of the eternal derby |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy