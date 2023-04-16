Home » He brought the team to the finals, but after the season the goalkeeper will be out of a job
Hockey goalkeeper Matěj Machovský is in a special situation. In the current play-off, he left the ice defeated only on two occasions and was the basic building block of Hradec Králové’s premier promotion to the extra-league final. Still, he doesn’t have a job for next season. After arriving from Finland in the season played, Machovský agreed to stay in eastern Bohemia only until the end of the season, after which Patrik Bartošák will take his place. “Maybe I have to beat someone else to find a new job,” smiled the Opava native after Vítkovice was eliminated.

