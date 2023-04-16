Check out another lover of Matteo Messina Denaro

by palermolive.it – ​​2 seconds ago

From the day of Matteo Messina Denaro’s arrest, new details continue to emerge about the life of the boss of Cosa Nostra, taken by the Carabinieri del Ros of Palermo after 30 years on the run, near the “La Maddalena” clinic where…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Check another lover by Matteo Messina Denaro appeared 2 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».