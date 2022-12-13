It’s nothing new now: come on OnlyFans you can make a fortune. Even in terms of earnings. But sometimes exposure, getting naked (not necessarily literally) on the platform also leads to other consequences, not always positive. One knows something young Veronese of 25 yearsan aspiring model, who for some published shots has seen the renewal of her employment contract torn up. Ilaria Rimoldi worked as a stewardess Gardaland for two seasons. He had started last summer, in July 2021, until January 2022. And then in March of this year until November 27th. A salary of one thousand euros a month. Hence the decision to round off by choosing to publish photos on the web platform where anyone who wants – by paying a monthly subscription – can get images, live streams and videos. of women, men, couples and so on and so forth.

Success on OnlyFans

With this second activity, Rimoldi began to accumulate a small fortune to invest in his future, meanwhile trying his hand at the most coveted poses and shots on the web. But”I don’t post nude photos – the 25-year-old is keen to specify -. I just share sexy pictures, in lingerie. Subscribing to my channel costs ten dollars a month. The first month I earned 600 euros, but then the number of people who follow me increased and in November I earned 5 thousand euros”. In short, the girl managed to quickly carve out a space all of her, with a loyal audience that she loves – and pays – to see her sensual shots of her, but always within certain limits that she has set herself.

The reply from Gardaland: “Photos not suitable for the image of the park”

On the other hand, her employers at Gardaland have a different opinion, and when they learned of the employee’s second job they didn’t take it at all well: “This summer I was summoned by the director and the personnel manager. They reminded me of that one it is a family-friendly establishment is that my photos on Onlyfans do not fit the picture that the park wants to give to the outside – says Ilaria -. I replied that in my free time I do what I want and they can’t stop me, but that if they wanted they could raise my salary allowing me to earn the same amount that my second job guarantees me. Obviously they refused ”, she continues embittered speaking to Corriere del Veneto. “My salary was around a thousand euros and I needed an extra income: between rent, car, groceries and bills, I was struggling to make ends meet”.

From that moment on, a terrible period began for the young woman: “It happened that some visitors recognized me“, he explains, while from the company “any pretext was good to put me in trouble: for example, I found myself with working hours which, suddenly, were almost halved”. The collaboration between the young model and Gardaland continued, with a few ups and many downs, until last November 27, when her contract. Which, despite the continuation of the activity of the amusement park also in winter, it has not been renewed. But that’s fine with Ilaria, with OnlyFans’ earnings she doesn’t need that job. even if she didn’t want to keep silent in the face of the treatment she received. However, after the accusations, the company wanted to clarify its position with a note. “Gardaland recognizes and promotes the importance of human resources within the working environment and encourages the creation of relationships of respect and collaboration with and among its employees”, he assures, later explaining that, “as part of company policies, collaborators are invited, for their digital activities, to avoid improper use of the Gardaland logos or images not in line with the family vocation of the amusement park”.