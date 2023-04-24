He stabs a lawyer and commits suicide in the Treviso area

A 52-year-old man was found lifeless inside his home in the Treviso area, presumably after committing suicide. Shortly before, the man had stabbed a 50-year-old lawyer at the end of a meeting in a studio in Oderzo (Treviso). The attacker, who immediately left the law firm and was wanted by the carabinieri, was tracked down in a cottage belonging to his family, already lifeless and in a scenario that most likely leads to suicide.

The woman, hit in the upper limbs, suffered superficial wounds for which she was hospitalized in Oderzo but her life is not in danger. The carabinieri are on the spot.

According to what has been learned, the man, a long-time client of the law firm, would have had a tense discussion on a civil dispute followed by the professional, the lawyer Meri Zorz, which then resulted in the attack.

