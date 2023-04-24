Home » He stabs a lawyer and commits suicide in the Treviso area
Sports

He stabs a lawyer and commits suicide in the Treviso area

by admin

A 52-year-old man was found lifeless inside his home in the Treviso area, presumably after committing suicide. Shortly before, the man had stabbed a 50-year-old lawyer at the end of a meeting in a studio in Oderzo (Treviso). The attacker, who immediately left the law firm and was wanted by the carabinieri, was tracked down in a cottage belonging to his family, already lifeless and in a scenario that most likely leads to suicide.

The woman, hit in the upper limbs, suffered superficial wounds for which she was hospitalized in Oderzo but her life is not in danger. The carabinieri are on the spot.

According to what has been learned, the man, a long-time client of the law firm, would have had a tense discussion on a civil dispute followed by the professional, the lawyer Meri Zorz, which then resulted in the attack.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  The International Skating Union will gradually increase the minimum age of participation in the senior figure skating group to 17 years old - Teller Report

You may also like

Granfondo Stelvio-Santini all ready for the 2023 edition...

Fourth draw in a row at the World...

Messi’s arrival in Barcelona may have a major...

match analysis — Sportellate.it

Oladipo injured his knee last week and Miami...

Protected Nature Reserve of the Kaisergebirge

Medal after 14 years! It is a step...

Famous notes reveal the Warriors locker room culture:...

“I do it out of respect for myself.”...

Grabher reaches second qualifying round in Madrid

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy