Of Carlos Passerini

Stefano Pioli on the eve of Milan-Atalanta announces: «Maignan will play in goal tomorrow, Calabria, Bennacer and Florenzi will return this week. And Ibrahimovic is getting better and better”

«They are a great team with organization, technique and physicality. It will be an open match between two teams who want to try to score one more goal than the other». Thus Stefano Pioli, coach of Milan, in the press conference in view of the match against Atalanta, scheduled for tomorrow at 20.45 at San Siro. «Ibra is getting better and better, he worked with us almost the whole week. Calabria and Bennacer are not called up but I will have them during the week, as well as Florenzi. Mike will play in goal tomorrow», announces Pioli – the goalkeeper hasn’t played for the Rossoneri since last September 18 – who then, still on the extreme defenders, adds: «I must say that Tatarusanu has fully done his duty. He struggled at the start, because he hadn’t played for a long time, then he found his rhythm and made a good contribution. Among other things, he wasn’t even well, he has had the flu these days. Mike was a caged lion, he couldn’t take the field, he couldn’t help the team. He now he has this chance. He is fine, he is very motivated and will give us a great contribution ».

And again, on the French goalkeeper who was blocked by a calf, perhaps due to a private therapist: «I think it was clear that he was the best goalkeeper of last season, he gives us a lot in many situations. He is a very communicative goalkeeper. Tomorrow, as often happens against Atalanta, he will be the only player with a little more time to start building. He knows how to vary plays, he knows how to make the right choices. He is a player who hasn’t played for 5 months. He is physically and mentally well, he will have to get back to his rhythm and his position, things that he hasn’t had for 5 months. That I am happy with his return yes, in the most absolute way ». See also Locatelli "Identity, pride and unity of purpose"

For a return, a new purchase. «Ibra he could play: the first call-up I made him with Turin was to get him back with the group, you know how much he worked and suffered to be available again. Then now it’s available, it’s ready to play».

