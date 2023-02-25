Home World Luklašenko on the Poles who want to close the border | Info
Luklašenko on the Poles who want to close the border | Info

Luklašenko on the Poles who want to close the border | Info

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reacted to the news that Poland will close the border with Belarus.

Source: Profimedia/SPUTNIK

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko commented on the allegations that Russia plans to fully integrate the territory of Belarus into its system and described such allegations as pure lies. He also referred to the economic blockades that Poland introduced to this country. Speaking to the media, Lukashenko said that Belarus has its own strategy that it will follow in the future.

“Do we have our own strategy? Yes. Does Russia have its own strategy? Yes. Russia also has its own strategy towards Belarus. We live, as with our brothers, in peace and friendshipLukashenko said.

The president of this country assessed the stories about the alleged accession of Belarus to Russia as Western propaganda. “They just want to separate us again. That’s why people are talking about this topic. There is no truth in it. You know my position. We are an independent and sovereign country,” he said.

Finally, the President of Belarus commented on the decision of the Polish authorities to restrict the movement of carriers through checkpoints on the border with Belarus. “These lunatics don’t think when they take a step. If they want to harm Russia, try, you have a border with the Kaliningrad region. If you want to harm Belarus, we have a huge border. However, why do you cut from those who feed you? People are losing their jobs,” Lukashenko said.

