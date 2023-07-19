Heavy Punishment! Wei Shihao Suspended 6 Games and Fined for Insulting Referee

Title: Football Association Suspends Wei Shihao for 6 Games and Fines Him 60,000 Yuan for Insulting Referee

In a recent Chinese Super League match between Shanghai Seaport and Wuhan Three Towns, a controversial penalty decision by referee Ma Ning sparked chaos on the field. As tensions escalated towards the end of the first half, Ren Hang received two yellow cards and was subsequently shown a red card, while He Chao expressed his objections to the referee and received a yellow card. However, it was Wei Shihao, who was on the bench at the time, that caught the attention of fans. Dissatisfied with the penalty, Wei Shihao confronted Ma Ning, resulting in him being shown a red card. Furthermore, Wei Shihao angrily insulted the referee. As a consequence, the Chinese Football Association has now suspended Wei Shihao for 6 games and fined him 60,000 yuan.

The incident has sparked widespread discussions among football fans, particularly regarding the severity of the punishment. Many have expressed their opinions on whether Wei Shihao’s attitude was justified, and whether he should still be considered for national team selection. The incident has further highlighted the ongoing issues surrounding referee decisions and player behavior in China‘s football league.

On July 12, 2023, at the Shanghai SAIC Pudong Football Stadium, Shanghai Seaport Football Club faced off against Wuhan Three Towns Football Club in the 125th game of the sixth round of the Chinese Football Association Super League. According to the referee’s report, video evidence, and statements from both parties, Wei Shihao, a substitute player from Wuhan Three Towns Football Club, engaged in unsportsmanlike behavior and insulted the referee during the match, leading to his dismissal from the bench.

In accordance with Article 54 and Article 418 of the “Disciplinary Guidelines of the Chinese Football Association,” the Disciplinary Committee has imposed the following penalties: Wei Shihao of Wuhan Three Towns Football Club, wearing jersey No. 4, is suspended for 6 games, and a fine of 60,000 yuan has been levied against him. These penalties will be enforced immediately, as stated in Article 17 of the “Chinese Football Association Disciplinary Guidelines.”

The Chinese Football Association aims to maintain the integrity of the sport through the rapid and strict enforcement of disciplinary measures. By purifying the atmosphere of the game, they hope to create a conducive environment for the development of football. The Association calls for the cooperation of all stakeholders in maintaining order and upholding the hard-earned progress made in the sport.

