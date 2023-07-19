The children’s summer vacation is here, and families are flocking to the zoo to enjoy some quality time with their little ones. One of the main attractions at the zoo is the majestic giraffe, which captivates visitors with its towering height. Did you know that this magnificent creature was brought from the African grasslands to the Eurasian continent? It sparked a diplomatic frenzy in the West and was even seen as a mythical unicorn in the Eastern world.

According to fossil records, the earliest giraffes appeared in North Africa around 25 million years ago. However, if you were to travel back in time, you might not even recognize these ancient giraffes. They had a very primitive short neck, similar to other even-toed ungulates such as cattle, deer, and hippopotamuses. Their appearance was closest to the modern okapi, which is a relative of giraffes. Over time, through the process of natural evolution, giraffes underwent remarkable changes to their physical features.

The giraffe’s long neck is an evolutionary adaptation for survival. In the ancient giraffe family, there were shorter-necked relatives like the Siwa beast and the Brahmalin. However, they couldn’t cope with challenges such as colder climates, shrinking forests, and competition with other herbivores like cattle and antelopes. These short-necked species eventually became extinct. Giraffes, on the other hand, developed longer necks, enabling them to reach the leaves at the top of trees, which other animals couldn’t access. This allowed the giraffe population to thrive and multiply over time.

While giraffes were once widespread across Eurasia and Africa, only African giraffes have survived. By 9 million years ago, giraffes closely resembling today’s species entered China and northern India, eventually evolving into the genus Giraffe. However, around 7 million years ago, these Eurasian giraffes went extinct, leaving only African giraffes. Today, giraffes are found in 18 countries across Africa and are divided into three categories: the northern giraffe, the southern giraffe, and the Masai giraffe.

Giraffes are easily recognizable with their average height of 4.3-5.7 meters, of which the neck accounts for about half. Interestingly, the lengthening of the giraffe’s neck is not due to an increase in the number of cervical vertebrae. Giraffes have always had seven cervical vertebrae, but each one has been elongated throughout evolution. Furthermore, the unique structure of a network of capillaries at the back of its brain helps regulate blood pressure, allowing the giraffe’s heart to pump blood to its two-meter-high brain without causing harm.

Despite their remarkable features and undeniable elegance, giraffes are facing a precarious situation. Deforestation has reduced their food and habitat, while poaching remains a significant threat. Additionally, human activities such as war, overgrazing, and climate disasters have severely reduced the giraffe population. According to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), giraffe numbers have declined by 36%-40% since 1985. The IUCN now classifies giraffes as “Vulnerable.”

While admiring these tall and graceful creatures, we must not forget the historical significance of giraffes in human history. They made their grand debuts in Europe three times, like diplomatic stars. The ancient Romans, during Julius Caesar’s time, might have been privileged to witness giraffes. In the Renaissance era, Lorenzo il Magnifico of the Medici family embarked on a mission to acquire a giraffe to further diplomatic relations with Egypt and Ottoman Turkey. Giraffes were seen as symbols of power, beauty, and exoticism.

In 1487, the first giraffe arrived in Florence, Italy. The citizens were in awe as this two-story-high animal gracefully approached the city. It quickly became a spectacle, sparking an artistic frenzy during the Renaissance period. The encounter between Lorenzo il Magnifico and the giraffe left a lasting mark on history.

As we gaze up at these magnificent creatures, let us not only admire their endangered beauty, but also strive to protect and preserve their existence. The giraffe’s story is a testament to the wonders of evolution and the importance of conservation.

