SENT TO NAPLES

Cavani, Lavezzi and Hamsik put a foot in the second round of the Champions League: it was Mazzarri’s Napoli. Then it was the turn of the blues Insigne, Mertens, Callejon: it was Sarri’s team. And then again to the group of Carlo Ancelotti before Carletto himself left in the hands of Gattuso. Today it is Luciano Spalletti who toast at the entrance among the (almost) greats of Europe and the toast, this time, is banging: the Neapolitan club had never qualified 180 minutes before the end of the group.

The place of the party is the “Diego Armando Maradona”, Ajax ends once again on the ground: in Amsterdam they finished with a zero set (6-1) for Zielinski and associates, yesterday only 4-2. Di Lozano, Raspadori, Kvarastkhelia and Osimhen the blue seals, two of particular value: Raspadori, with the third match in a row (4 goals) to score in the Champions League, reaches Del Piero and Ravanelli the only Italians to have succeeded up to a few hours ago, while Osimhen’s goal sealed the great return of a striker in the infirmary in the last 40 days and without a goal since 21 August.

Nine wins in a row

Spalletti flies, his Napoli impresses. “They can go all the way to the bottom of the cup, they are a devastating formation at times,” said the Lancers’ coach Schreuder. With nine victories in a row, the blue booty is updated, between the Champions League and the championship and in Europe the goals scored in four matches have become seventeen.

«The boys – says Spalletti – have brought the pride of a whole people to the field like the Neapolitans, on evenings like this your head is spinning, I saw the stars. The boys have done an immense thing ». A great thing to put in the most beautiful setting: the first goal was beautiful, because Zielinski’s assist for Lozano is one of the most noble and full of meanings was the closing of the circle with Osimhen’s desire to snatch the ball from feet of the expert Blind and deposit it, then, in the empty door.

The only discordant note, the conditions of Anguissa, who came out at the beginning of the second half due to a muscle problem. «Are we the winning model of a system in difficulty? Too difficult question, I don’t know what to say », says Spalletti. We can tell. –

