New free games were unveiled today from Epic Games Store, the online store of the creators of Fortnite, and its weekly giveaway.

New free games are available starting today on the Epic Games Store and you can make them yours, provided you have an account on the store, between now and November 3. In addition to those unlocked today, the titles that will be introduced in the giveaway between 3 and 10 November, also on the store of the creators of Fortnite and for PC, have been revealed, as is tradition. Here’s everything you need to know to make them yours right away.

Free from today on the Epic Games Store –

The free games unlocked today can be redeemed for a whole week and until next Thursday at 17:00 but, once redeemed, they will remain in your libraries on the Epic Games Store client.

These are the titles that you can redeem from today (and from this page):

Saturnalia

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus

The first is “A survival horror adventure: play as a group of characters, explore an isolated village where an ancient ritual is held. Its labyrinthine streets will change every time you lose all the characters, ”arriving just in time for Halloween. The second is a turn-based strategy, in which the player will assume “control of the most technologically advanced army in the Imperium, the Adeptus Mechanicus”. From 3 November it will be the turn of Filament and Rising Storm 2: Vietnam. “Solve complicated cable-based puzzles and find out what really happened to the crew of the Alabaster. Now it offers a system of clues (for particularly complex puzzles) ”, is the description of the indie puzzle Filament. Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is instead an “interpretation of Vietnam from the Red Orchestra series”, with “multiplayer games with 64 players, over 20 maps, the United States Army and Marines, the Vietnamese People’s Army, Viet Cong, Australian forces and forces of the United States. army of the Republic of Vietnam, over 50 weapons, 4 flyable helicopters, mines, traps and tunnels ”.

Free games not just for PC –

But Epic Games Store is only available on PC, and you may be playing exclusively on PlayStation or Xbox consoles. To the beyond Prime Gaming, always intended for the PC and reserved for Amazon Prime subscribers, you can enjoy the new November arrivals on PlayStation Plus Essential on PS4 and PS5, and on Game Pass for PC, cloud platforms (from smartphones and tablets, therefore) and Xbox consoles of the last two generations. The substantial difference with Epic is that, while this giveaway is totally free, the others require subscription to a subscription service.