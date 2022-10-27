Home News Giorgetti: expected rate hike, we trust in ECB wisdom. Priority is to calm the bills
News

Giorgetti: expected rate hike, we trust in ECB wisdom. Priority is to calm the bills

by admin
Giorgetti: expected rate hike, we trust in ECB wisdom. Priority is to calm the bills

ServiceThe new executive

The Minister of Economy: inflation must be contrasted with the reduction of demand and more alternative supply to that of Russia

The ECB rate hike? “Widely expected.” The priority of the new government is to intervene to calm the bills for families and businesses. This is said by the new Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, speaking with a note on the latest decisions of the European Central Bank.

Expected hike but we trust in ECB wisdom

«The ECB rate hike was widely expected. It will probably not be the last in this phase, but we trust in the wisdom of the ECB in interpreting the causes of the recent surge in inflation and in taking into account the slowdown in the European economy ”says the owner of via XX Settembre.

Interventions to control priority bills

“We believe – underlines Giorgetti – that since energy prices are the main driver of the rise in consumer prices, inflation must also be countered by intervening on the fundamentals of the gas market – reduced demand and increased alternative supply to the Russian one – and that the interventions to calm the bills for families and businesses remain a priority ».

See also  General Piasente honorary citizen of Salerano

You may also like

The former politician who denounced the online scam...

Boy saved by helicopter from the Brenta river:...

Qiushi.com commentator: Deeply understand the “six persistence” and...

Valperga, teacher invested in the historic center

Hong Kong media: Shi Taifeng in charge of...

“Will Giorgia Meloni protect our rights? Will he...

Analysis of village officials as alternate members of...

He negotiates 2 years and 8 months for...

Tsinghua alumni sent an open letter to Xi...

Towards the farewell to masks in hospitals from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy