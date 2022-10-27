Listen to the audio version of the article

The ECB rate hike? “Widely expected.” The priority of the new government is to intervene to calm the bills for families and businesses. This is said by the new Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, speaking with a note on the latest decisions of the European Central Bank.

Expected hike but we trust in ECB wisdom

«The ECB rate hike was widely expected. It will probably not be the last in this phase, but we trust in the wisdom of the ECB in interpreting the causes of the recent surge in inflation and in taking into account the slowdown in the European economy ”says the owner of via XX Settembre.

Interventions to control priority bills

“We believe – underlines Giorgetti – that since energy prices are the main driver of the rise in consumer prices, inflation must also be countered by intervening on the fundamentals of the gas market – reduced demand and increased alternative supply to the Russian one – and that the interventions to calm the bills for families and businesses remain a priority ».