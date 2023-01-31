The 40-year-old Lucanian does not yet have a contract for 2023 and is training alone. “I don’t lose faith”

The last Giro d’Italia in which he took part, that of 2022, closed him in the top ten: eighth. And at Lombardia on 8 October, if he hadn’t crashed, he would most likely have finished in the top five. Domenico Pozzovivo turned 40 on November 30, but he is determined to continue racing even if he does not yet have a contract for 2023 (even in 2022 the situation was unblocked in February). The Lucan, who raced last season with Intermarché, is nonetheless confident, as he explains to the Gazzetta.

Pozzovivo, where is he now?

“I’m training alone on Etna. I sleep at about 1,800 meters above sea level, 1,700, where in the 2017 Giro Chaves won ahead of Yates in practice. I arrived last Tuesday.”

Until when will it be?

“I planned to stay 10-12 days in total”.

At what point is the situation of the contract?

“The important thing is that it closes by mid-February. Besides, it would be difficult to put together a high-level participation in the Giro, also considering the possible change of materials, the scheduling of retreats… But I hope to define everything first and who knows, maybe this week could be the good one, the one which opens some glimmer”.

There was talk of a possibility with the Corratec team, or with Israel. How is the situation?

“I’m not ruling out anything. Maybe, why not, even the Intermarché. Israel to tell the truth I see it hard, they already have many riders and they are no longer World Tour “. See also Bagnaia darted in the second free practices of the Portuguese GP, sixth Marquez

Do you feel optimistic?

“Yes, I think I will run again”.

If he signs, will he race up to the Giro d’Italia or throughout the season?

“All season long. I imagine the last match could be Lombardia even if…”.

Though?

“I’m telling you the truth, if I signed, this won’t necessarily be my last season. Obviously with different premises, in the sense that in June-July I would like to have a definite situation for 2024 as well. Otherwise I would end up at the end of 2023″.

He said he still hopes for the Intermarché track, right?

“Yup. I felt good, they started the season with good results. And to think about it as a rider with my characteristics they only have Louis Meintjes now.”

