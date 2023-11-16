Home » here is the argument of Ja Morant’s lawyers
here is the argument of Ja Morant's lawyers

here is the argument of Ja Morant's lawyers

Lawyers for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant have claimed self-defense in connection with the attack on a teenager during a basketball game at his home.

The judge ruled that lawyers can argue this defense and set a hearing for December.

Morant’s lawyers say that under the state’s “stand your ground” law, Morant should be immune from liability because he felt threatened inside his home.

The “stand your ground” law is generally used in criminal cases, but the judge opened up the possibility of applying it in civil matters as well.

The teenage accuser claims Morant and a friend assaulted him and has filed a lawsuit against them. Morant filed a counter complaint against the teenager.

The lawsuit raised complex legal questions, including debate over self-defense and the applicability of state law.

The NBA suspended Morant for the first 25 games of the season due to a video of him displaying a gun. Morant apologized for both videos.

