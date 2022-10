The new Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have finally been unveiled by Google. Aesthetically we had already seen them, they resemble those of last year but they are better finished, they are more elegant and above all they are more powerful. Meanwhile, they own Google Tensor G2, a homemade chipset from Google. Then they upgrade the double and triple camera and still there is also Android 13. Here’s everything you need to know (including prices)