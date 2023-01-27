Appointment at 9.30. The Belarusian will close the tournament as number 2 in the world and is looking for the first Grand Slam of her career, the Kazakh wants to repeat the success of Wimbledon. It is the triumph of power tennis

A clear, strong lesson comes from Aryna Sabalenka: work always pays off. A year ago the Belarusian was experiencing a deep crisis in service, one double fault led to another and it seemed impossible to get out of the vortex. At the Australian Open she was eliminated in the round of 16 against Kaia Kanepi, then number 115 in the world, with 15 double faults in the match. In the second round, against Xin Yu Wang, she had committed 19: one for every five points on serve. Getting out of it seemed like a feat, yet the Minsk native made it. Tomorrow, at 9.30, you can win the first Grand Slam of your career and your service is now an ally: 22 double faults in the whole tournament, compared to 29 aces. The secret of breakthrough lies in working with a psychologist and a biomechanics specialist.

WITH ACE — The ace ranking is led by Elena Rybakina, who is impressive at her serve: 45 aces in the whole tournament, none like her. And only 13 double faults: 17 players have done worse in this edition of the Australian Open, despite playing fewer games and serving more slowly. The Kazakh player, but born in Moscow, makes the most of her 184 cm height. The 23-year-old was reborn after being a bit lost following her exploits at Wimbledon, with her victory in the final against Ons Jabeur: there are those who are constant throughout the year and then struggle in the Grand Slams (think of Pegula and Sakkari) and who, like her, shine when the going gets tough. What a character. See also Wimbledon, Rybakina: Russia-Kazakhstan controversy -

HELEN AGAIN — Rybakina can therefore win the second Major of her career, after that in the edition of Wimbledon forbidden to her kind (Russians and Belarusians, in fact) she brought home the glory but not the 2000 points that normally belong to the winner. The ranking now begins to be more in line with her value: she presented herself as number 25 in the world and is virtually 10th, by winning she would become the eighth player in the WTA ranking. While Sabalenka is sure to finish the tournament in second place – gaining three positions – behind Iga Swiatek, who was defeated by Rybakina in the round of 16.

IT PULLS STRONG — The match has many reasons of interest. There are those who talk about the return of powerful women’s tennis, actually Sabalenka and Rybakina are among the tennis players who hit the hardest. Albeit in a different way: Aryna with muscles, Elena with flat thrusting strokes. Before the start of the tournament, criticizing the balls, Nadal had foreseen it: “Those who hit flat have an advantage”. Sabalenka is yet to drop a set in the tournament, Rybakina just one, against Danielle Collins in the second round. The three precedents between the two players went to the Belarusian, who has always won in three sets after bringing home the first. The last one at Wimbledon, in 2021, in the round of 16. There are all the ingredients for a super final.

January 27 – 21:20

