Rome: Mourinho, I don’t think Dybala will play in Budapest – Football

“I don’t think Dybala can play in Budapest. I hope he can at least be on the bench.” José Mourinho said it in a press conference commenting on Dybala’s form. “If Paulo can stay on the bench and can give me 15-20 minutes, I’m already happy – he added – The truth is what you saw today, there is a group that worked on the pitch. Then there are Spinazzola and Karsdorp who have done custom work while Dybala is in the medical department.”

On why the Argentinian was called up in the days before, ‘Mou’ explained that “we tried to use him, because when you think about the final you also think about his preparation. Against Salernitana I thought he could play once, like in Bologna, but instead no. We’re trying to go all out. The truth is, he’s out. He won’t be there again on Saturday.”