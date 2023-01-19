Home Sports Here we go!Romano: Atletico Madrid sign Depeda agreement – ​​yqqlm
Here we go!Romano: Atletico Madrid sign Depeda agreement

Here we go!Romano: Atletico Madrid sign Depeda agreement

Reporter Romano reported that Atletico Madrid has reached an agreement with Barcelona on the introduction of Depay, here we go! The transfer fee is between 3 million Euros and 4 million Euros.

Depay is 28 years old, born on February 13, 1994 in Modrecht, the Netherlands, a Dutch football player with dual citizenship of the Netherlands and Ghana, a Dutch football player, a forward on the field, and currently playing for Barcelona in the Spanish Football League soccer club.

In 2006, Depay joined PSV Eindhoven Football Club. During his effectiveness, he won an Eredivisie championship with the team and won an Eredivisie Golden Boot. In June 2015, Depay moved to Manchester United Football Club. In January 2017, Depay moved to Lyon Football Club. In June 2021, Depay transferred to FC Barcelona.

