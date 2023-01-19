Original title: Adhere to the in-depth implementation of urban sub-center control regulations and strive to create a model of high-quality development in the new era

News from our newspaper (Reporter Qi Mengzhu and Fan Junsheng) Yesterday afternoon, representative Yin Li, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, came to the Tongzhou delegation to participate in the deliberation with everyone. Liu Wei, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting.

The sub-center of the city is full of vitality. The ecological picture of the water city, the vigorous industrial development, and the happy and warm people’s livelihood… Representatives of the Tongzhou delegation spoke enthusiastically, talking about the new changes in the past five years. Meng Jingwei, Wu Aiguo, Li Changli, Liu Zhendong, Zou Haitao, Huo Xuewen, Liu Baoping, Lu Lin and other representatives focused on promoting the high-quality development of urban sub-centers, improving the level of infrastructure, planning and construction of characteristic towns, supporting the development of specialized and special new industries, and promoting agricultural modernization Wait for comments and suggestions. Yin Li listened carefully to the speeches and interacted with everyone. He hoped that the representatives would provide more insights and practical strategies to jointly build a beautiful homeland.

Yin Li pointed out that the planning and construction of Beijing’s urban sub-center is a major strategic deployment made by the Party Central Committee. It is a millennium plan and a national event. General Secretary Xi Jinping personally planned and promoted it. The sub-center of the city has become another beautiful city card of this thousand-year-old capital.” In the past five years, the sub-center of the city has undergone profound changes, presenting a vibrant and prosperous scene. As a city of the future, the urban sub-center must always follow the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping, insist on in-depth implementation of urban sub-center control regulations, earnestly implement the high-quality development opinions of the urban sub-center, and work steadily and steadily for a long time. We will build a world-class demonstration area for a harmonious and livable city, a demonstration area for new urbanization, and a demonstration area for the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, strive to create a model of high-quality development, and become a model of urban development in the process of Chinese-style modernization.

Yin Li emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen the leading functions of the “3+1”, orderly undertake the functions of the central urban area and the distribution of population, and realize the prosperity of the main and the auxiliary. Strengthen the leading functions of administrative office, business service, cultural tourism and technological innovation of the city sub-center, and effectively improve the ability to undertake. The relocation of the second batch of municipal administrative organs will be launched in due course this year. The Canal Business District further attracts high-end headquarters institutions and high-quality enterprises to settle in. Universal Theme Park adheres to high-standard operation, driving the overall quality of the cultural tourism area to improve. In terms of scientific and technological innovation, focus on the construction of Zhongguancun Tongzhou Park and Internet Security Park. Realize urban-rural integration and integrated development with the expansion area, and jointly serve and guarantee the functions of the capital.

Yin Li emphasized that efforts should be made to promote high-quality development. The “five sons” are linked, and the sons are all related to the sub-center of the city. It is necessary to find the right position and take active actions. The construction of the “two districts” pays close attention to the implementation of various tasks, promotes the construction of an international consumption center city, and strives for practical results in the innovative development of the digital economy and metaverse. Green development is the characteristic of the city’s sub-centers. It is necessary to build a national green development demonstration zone as a starting point, accelerate the cultivation of new drivers of green development, and promote the construction of a national-level green exchange facing the world. Continue to maintain an annual investment scale of more than 100 billion yuan, insist on one node per year, and make new changes every year, and plan key projects for the next five years in advance. Make better use of the guiding role of government investment and leverage more social capital to participate.

Yin Li emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the world vision, international standards, Chinese characteristics, and high-point positioning, to promote the construction of the city’s sub-center with the spirit of creating history and pursuing art, and to build a blue and green intertwined, fresh and bright, water city blending, compact and compact development of multiple groups. Ecological city layout, build green city, forest city, sponge city, smart city, humanistic city, livable city. Urban construction serves the people, and the effectiveness of construction depends on attracting popularity and gathering talents. While the core area is “quiet”, the sub-center of the city must be “hot”. Next, we must implement the new development concept into all aspects of urban sub-center planning, construction, and management, and strive to create “urban sub-center quality” that can stand the test of history. To actively promote coordinated development. Steadily promote the construction of an integrated high-quality development demonstration zone between Tongzhou District and the three northern counties, and promote the deployment of some industries and functions in Beijing to the three northern counties. Accelerate the construction of the Pinggu Line of rail transit, weave a dense regional transportation “one network”, and promote the sharing of resources such as elderly care and medical care in an overall manner. Work together to protect the ecological environment and build large-scale ecological oases such as the Chaobai River National Forest Park.

