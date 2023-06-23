Here we go!Romano:Tottenham signed 26-year-old goalkeeper Vicario with a transfer fee of 19 million euros|Tottenham|Empoli_NetEase Subscribe

share to

Live broadcast, June 23 According to news from transfer expert Romano, Empoli’s 26-year-old goalkeeper Vicario will join Tottenham.

Romano wrote: “Vicario joined Tottenham, here we go! After Tottenham’s official offer of 19 million euros, the transfer agreement has been completed. Vicario had an excellent season at Empoli. Will join Tottenham on a contract until 2028.”

Vicario is 26 years old, an Italian goalkeeper with a height of 1.94 meters. In the 2022-23 season, he played 32 times for Empoli in various competitions. Among them, he conceded 39 goals in 31 Serie A games and completed 7 clean sheets. The current value of Germany is 1600 million euros.

（Luca）

Notice: The content above (including the pictures and videos if any) is uploaded and posted by a user of NetEase Hao, which is a social media platform and only provides information storage services.

